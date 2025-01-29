2025 NFL Draft: Giants ‘open to anything’ with No. 3 pick, come away impressed by Shedeur Sanders talk

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen knows that he has a golden opportunity to acquire a future star with the No. 3 pick at the 2025 NFL Draft — a pick that becomes especially important when considering it could very well save his job.

“We’re going to be open to anything,” Schoen told the Giants’ official website from down in Mobile, AL at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “We’re in a good position sitting at three with the players that are available. By process of elimination, we know we’re going to get a good player. Regardless of what happens the next couple of months, we know there’s going to be a really good player there.”

In a perfect world, the Giants will have an opportunity to take either of the top two quarterbacks on the board in Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward.

Of course, it comes down to what either of the two teams in front of them do. The Tennessee Titans are all but certain to move on from Will Levis with the No. 1 overall pick while the Cleveland Browns could look for a new passer with Deshaun Watson set to miss the entire 2025 season due to injury.

The Giants continue to do their due diligence, which includes an interview with Sanders, the son of Hall-of-Famer and former Giants rival Deion Sanders, at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas.

“It’s a little bit cliche, but he checks all the boxes of [player with a] dad that is a football coach and the passion that he approaches the game with,” Schoen said of Sanders. “It was good getting to meet him. He’s had a really good career at Colorado and obviously, looking forward to getting to knowing all those guys in the rest of the process.”

The Giants have two coaches at the Shrine Bowl and five more at the Senior Bowl, allowing them to get up close and personal with numerous prospects of interest. Schoen labeled that as a “competitive advantage,” over the rest of the league, though the players they will work with will likely be later-round picks more than anything.

Ward is not participating in the Senior Bowl. Neither is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who could very well be New York’s pick should both quarterbacks be off the board.

