Giants coach points to ‘continual competition’ for reasoning behind Kenny Golladay’s limited usage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.Y. — Last week it was Kadarious Toney that was barely used, this week Kenny Golladay was the one who found himself watching most of the Giants’ 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Golladay was limited in the snaps he was on the field for and head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game that this had been planned going into the game. The Giants head coach said that they plan to roll players in the wide receiver position.

“It’s going to be a continual competition,” Daboll said. “Kadarious had opportunities today. We’ll see what it is next week. Maybe it’s (Darius) Slayton, maybe it’s more KG. We’ll see where we go with that, but I think that position we’re going to just keep on rolling guys and play the guys that week that we think would give us the best chance.

“The other guys gotta be ready to go as backups.”

Toney had gone through a similar situation last week when he was on the field for just seven snaps during the Giants win over Tennessee. Competition at the receiver position has put extra pressure on guys like Toney and Golladay to perform when they’re on the field.

Golladay was signed to a four-year, $72 million deal in March of 2021 and things haven’t panned out as expected with the wideout. He had two catches for 22 yards last week and didn’t have a reception this week.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com

Daboll was quick to note that Golladay had handled the decision like a pro.

“I told him during the week that we were going to go with Sills,” Daboll said. “He acted like a pro. I said ‘be ready to go.’ Does that mean it’s going to be that next week? No, because you see what we did from one week to the next. I think we’re just evaluating all those guys on a game-by-game basis. I think it takes a lot of mental toughness too. That’s not an easy thing to hear and I appreciate them being pros.”