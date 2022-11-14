Giants studs and duds after their Week 10 win over Houston Texans

The Giants added another win on Sunday to their already impressive season with a victory over the Houston Texans. It was an impressive afternoon for the likes of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence, among others.

The win helped the Giants move to 7-2 on the year and kick off the second half of their year on the right note. The game was largely seen as one the Giants should win and they’ll have another winnable game next weekend when they travel to Detroit.

While there’s still some time before the Giants gear up for their Week 11 matchup, let’s take a look back at their Week 10 win.

Duds

Here’s a look at some of the bad.

Kenny Golladay

It would be hard to start anywhere else than with the play of Kenny Golladay. He dropped two passes on Sunday, the second almost even worse than the first when he let one get by him while he was wide open. Golladay took just 26 snaps and was benched in the second half of the game.

Sufficit to say it wasn’t the return that wasn’t the return the $72 million receiver had been hoping for against the Texans Golladay was clearly frustrated with the whole situation when he spoke with reporters on Sunday night and vowed to push through the adversity to try and get his game where it needs to be.

“It’s definitely unacceptable,” Golladay said about his drops. “I take pride in catching the ball.”

Where the Giants go from here with the wideout remains a mystery and Giants coach Brian Daboll offered little of the way in comments about Golladay’s performance after the game.

Jamie Gillan

The Giants’ punter had an inconsistent afternoon. He wasn’t awful, but it was far from what New York had needed. Jamie Gillan finished with a net average of 34.2, but he had several rough punts that didn’t quite meet the mark. Off-games happen and he has been a fine punter for New York.

Studs

Now here is some of the good from Week 10

Daniel Jones

The Giants QB had a big week throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns en route to a win for Big Blue. The most impressive throw for Jones came during the third when he hit Darius Slayton for a 54-yard touchdown catch while he was being hit. It was a great showing of just what Jones can do and the skill he has. While Jones’ numbers don’t blow you away when you look at the box score, he has led the Giants to some big wins and continues to make the case to remain in the Big Apple after this season.

Saquon Barkley

The star running back returned after the bye week with a performance that everyone has come to expect out of him. Saquon Barkley put up 152 yards on the ground and got into the end zone. Sunday marked the fourth time in his career that he rushed for 150 or more points in a game and he erased the performance that he had before the bye week from everyone’s mind.

The only thing that didn’t seem to go his way was the fact that the Giants and his camp couldn’t work out a new deal during the off time. Barkley still reiterated his desire to be a member of the Giants for life.

Darius Slayton

This may be another comeback story to add to the list such as Jones and Barkley’s, but Darius Slayton had continued to step up for the Giants’ receiving group amid a number of injuries. He has become Jones’ top target and racked up 95 yards on three receptions, which included the aforementioned 54-yard TD pass from Jones to Slayton.

Slayton’s effort to make that catch and then find room to break free shouldn’t be lost in all of that either.

Dexter Lawrence

It has continued to be a year to remember for Dexter Lawrence and he kept that up on Sunday. He reached the quarterback five times, which included a sack. He finished the game with a Pro Football Focus rating of 92.0 and he has been one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL.