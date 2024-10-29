3 takeaways from Giants’ loss to Steelers: Tyrone Tracy’s emergence, Daniel Jones’ nosedive continues

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Another primetime game, another loss for the New York Giants, who dropped to 2-6 on the season after a 26-18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

As is the case for almost every other loss this season, missed opportunities and costly mistakes cost the Giants a victory. Here are three takeaways from another disappointing day in New York football:

1. Tyrone Tracy is legit: Although there were not many positives, one bright spot for the Giants, not only in this game but for the season as a whole, has been the emergency of Tyrone Tracy. Tracy emerged as the Giants’ starting running back when Devin Singletary went down earlier in the season and never looked back.

Tracy finished the game with 20 carries for 145 yards and a 45-yard touchdown run. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry and also caught two passes. He also put to bed any doubt of who Big Blue’s starting running back would be moving forward, as he handled 20 of the 22 running back carries in the game.

This season thus far, Tracy has 376 yards on 73 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Tracy

is third among rookies in rushing yards and carries, and tied for third in rookie rushing touchdowns.

Although the season looks to be a lost one for Big Blue, the emergence of Tracy as a running

back of the future is a positive sign after last spring’s departure of Saquon Barkley.

2. Azeez Ojulari is finally living up to his potential: Drafted by the Giants in the second round in 2021, Ojulari struggled over the last three years to live up to expectations. Numerous injuries and struggles on the field stunted his growth as a player, and he was even relegated to the bench to begin the 2024 season.

However, after an injury to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ojulari was given another chance and

did not let it slip away. Thus far, Ojulari has six sacks in eight games, while only starting in three. Two of Ojulari’s sacks came in Pittsburgh, marking five sacks in the last three games for the edge rusher.

3. The end is near for Danny Dimes: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ struggles in primetime games have been well documented, and Monday night was no different. He completed 24 of his 38 pass attempts for 264 yards. However, for the third straight week, he did not record a touchdown pass and only has six in eight games this season.

Along with the inability to find the end zone, Jones was unable to help his team capitalize on big plays by the defense. In the fourth quarter, following a forced fumble of Russell Wilson, Jones, and the offense were set up in prime position to score, only for Jones to give the ball right back with a fumble of his own five plays later.

Following the drive, the Giants’ defense was able to make a stop, and with the team down

eight, Jones would have another opportunity to get his team down the field. But once again,

Jones made a costly mistake, throwing an interception that sealed the game for the Steelers. For the last number of years, these mistakes have continued to haunt Jones, and the end of his long tenure as Giants starter looks to be near.

