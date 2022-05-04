Giants to face Packers in London this season

The Giants will head across the pond this upcoming NFL season for a matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London.

The game Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be one of three London games this season, along with one game in both Germany and Mexico.

Kickoff between the Big Blue and the Packers will come at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 2:30 p.m. local time in England.

Luckily for the Giants, the game will be counted as a home game for the Packers, so New York will avoid a trip to Green Bay’s vaunted Lambeau Field this year. The Giants will keep all 9 of their home games at MetLife Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is hosting its first NFL game, is the largest football stadium in London, and boasts a capacity of 62,850 people — less than both MetLife (82,500) and Lambeau (81,441).

The NFL has attempted in recent years to grow its audience in the global market, with a particular focus in the United Kingdom.

The Packers are the only NFL team that has yet to play in London. The Giants, meanwhile, played the first NFL game in the city in 2007, when they beat the Miami Dolphins 13–10. They also faced off against the then-St. Lois Rams in a 17–10 victory at Twickenham Stadium in 2016.

Two other international games this year will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while one will come at London’s Wembley Stadium, with two others coming at Munich’s Allianz Arena and Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

“We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally,” NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O’Reilly said in a statement. “Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events.”