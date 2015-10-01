Giants will have trouble in Buffalo

All of a sudden, things are looking up for the Giants (1-2). They’re no longer winless after a 32-21 victory …

All of a sudden, things are looking up for the Giants (1-2). They’re no longer winless after a 32-21 victory against the Redskins last Thursday. The win puts them just a game behind the Cowboys — who are playing without stars Tony Romo and Dez Bryant — for first place in the NFC East. But this week’s opponents, the Bills (2-1), are no cupcake club.

Here’s why pulling off an upset in Buffalo on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox/5 will be a tall order.

No free passes

The only defense that has faced more pass attempts than the Giants’ is the Bills’. Buffalo is doing a better job of making opposing quarterbacks’ jobs tougher; the Bills rank fifth in passer rating against (78.1) and yards per pass attempt (6.4). Eli Manning has played well this season, but he’ll need to step it up.

Watch Williams

Bills rookie running back Karlos Williams is averaging a blistering 7.8 yards per carry and has scored a touchdown in all three games this season. Presumed lead back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) is unlikely to play, but that somehow might be a bad thing for the Giants.

No room to run

The Giants’ running game has gone nowhere (3.6 ypc, tied for 24th). Against the Bills’ vaunted front four, led by Marcell Dareus and Mario Williams, don’t expect the numbers to improve in any way.