Here’s the best DraftKings promo code for Knicks-Nets NBA showdown

The DraftKings promo code for the Knicks-Nets showdown will be a popular pick in the New York tonight, as well as in plenty of other states for one of the night’s best NBA matchups.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Each of this page’s links will automatically apply that DraftKings NY promo code for you, setting up your bonus offer. Consequently, if you can pick any $5+ moneyline winner available at DraftKings, you instantly earn $150 in unrestricted bonus bets.

Saying this is a solid time to snag a sign-up offer like this is a solid understatement. The truth is, with the loaded sports schedule this week, it’s an amazing time to claim this promotion. College basketball has both conference tournament and regular season action going on. The NBA, NHL, and soccer are chipping in a gang of games/matches each day. Moreover, there is alternative sports action like tennis and UFC on the board, as well. You just need one moneyline winner to claim your $150 worth of bonus bets.

Click here to directly engage the DraftKings promo code promising $150 in bonus bets for any $5+ moneyline winner.

DraftKings Promo Code Sets up Bet $5, Win $150 ML Offer

Anyone in New York can brighten up their day with a new user promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook. After registering a first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account, registrants must pick a $5+ moneyline winner. A correct selection results in the instant acquisition of $150 in bonus bets. All us to clarify this all a bit further. By clicking any link on this page, interested parties automatically install a DraftKings NY promo code. That code activates a registration promotion that rewards any initial $5+ moneyline winner with $150 in bonus bets.

The initial moneyline wager must be at least $5, but is valid on any moneyline you find on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. In other words, you can use any game/match in any sport, regardless of the size of the moneyline. Huge underdogs and massive favorites all work just fine. Afterwards, if your pick wins, you collect the earnings from the moneyline wager itself. However, more importantly, you also immediately gain $150 in bonus bets. That $150 appears as six $25 bonus bets with zero restrictions regarding wager type or sports market. Furthermore, whatever money you earn with them becomes your to withdraw or reinvest, as you wish.

Four-Step Process Successfully Engages DraftKings Promo Code

One of the many reasons to join DraftKings Sportsbook today is the ease with which you can secure your bonus. To clarify, there are no hoops to jump through here. Conversely, a simple four-step process helps you lock in your $5+ moneyline wager in mere minutes. To create a first-time DraftKings account for a shot at $150 in bonus bets, follow this simple guide:

Above all, make sure to click here or another link on this page. As a result, you automatically apply the DraftKings promo code required to activate this page’s offer.

or another link on this page. As a result, you automatically apply the DraftKings promo code required to activate this page’s offer. After that, register a first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account by inputting all required personal information. For example, you will need to provide your name, date of birth, address, email, etc.

Third of all, complete a successful initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account.

Finally, lock in any $5+ moneyline wager, instantly earning $150 in bonus bets if it wins.

This page’s automatic promo code actually works for sign-ups from all states where DraftKings Sportsbook is active. Additional participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Wednesday’s Schedule Offers Several Quality Favorites as Possible ML Options

Occasionally, fantastic promotional opportunities arrive from sportsbooks at the absolute worst times. On the other hand, some of them fall in your lap in the perfect scenario, like this page’s. After all, there’s just one hurdle to overcome here to claim your $150 bonus and that’s picking a moneyline winner. As luck would have it, the upcoming schedule is loaded with moneyline options in various sports. As a matter of fact, many of the options are large moneyline favorites, all valid options here. Our DraftKings promo code allows you to pick any moneyline currently available at DraftKings.

For example, here are the biggest moneyline favorites on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s action:

CBB: Merrimack (-2500) vs. LIU at 7p ET ; Creighton (-2500) vs. Georgetown at 8:30p ET.

NBA: Phoenix (-500) at Charlotte at 7:10p ET.

NHL: Dallas (-390) vs. Arizona at 8:30p ET.

MLB: Chicago White Sox (-180) vs. Cleveland at 3:05p ET.

Tennis: Alex De Minaur (-4000) vs. Jacopo Berrettini at 8:30p ET.

Click here to directly engage the DraftKings promo code promising $150 in bonus bets for any $5+ moneyline winner.