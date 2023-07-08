Here’s the best UFC 290 betting promos for Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are two championship bouts on tap for this weekend and these are the best UFC 290 betting promos for the occasion. Bettors have plenty of options with these sportsbook promos.

New players who take advantage of these offers can score bonus bets, first bets, and other special deals with the best UFC 290 betting promos.

Best UFC 290 Betting Promos: Go Big on Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez are set to unify the featherweight championship tonight. Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno is looking to defend his UFC flyweight belt after winning the title earlier this year. Alexandre Pantoja will have something to say about that. Bet on the co-main events with the best UFC 290 betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook Starts Bettors With $150 Bonus

There is no sweating out your first bet on DraftKings Sportsbook. New players who sign up and place a $5 wager on any UFC 290 bout will win $150 in bonus bets instantly. Of course, these new bettors can win additional cash on the original wager. With that said, the $150 in bonus bets is a guarantee. In fact, bettors who take advantage of this offer can flip those bonus bets on other UFC 290 fights.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Win 10x Your First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook is willing to dish out bonus bets to new players who sign up and place a wager on UFC 290. This promo will multiply your first bet by 10 in bonus bets. For example, someone who bets $5 on Volkanovski will get $50 in bonus bets no questions asked. The maximum payout on this promo is $200. We recommend placing a $20 wager to cash out with $200 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Unlocks $1,250 UFC 290 Bet With “Full Caesar” Promo

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a unique bonus for new players ahead of UFC 290 tonight. Sign up and start off with a $1,250 first bet for any fight. New users can place a real money wager and if it loses, these users will receive a full refund in bonus bets. It’s also worth noting that there are other offers available. There are multiple bet boosts for UFC 290 in the daily odds boosts page. Check out the Caesars Sportsbook app for the best options.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Sign Up, Claim $1K Offer

BetMGM Sportsbook is going all in with a four-figure offer. New bettors can activate this offer and get a $1,000 safety net. Place a real money wager on UFC 290. Players who lose on that wager will get a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets back. This flexible offer provides bettors with a ton of options.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Win $200 on UFC 290

Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out a guarantee for new players this weekend. All it takes is a $1 wager on any fighter at UFC 290 tonight. As soon as that fight ends, players will receive $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. The outcome of the original wager won’t have any impact on these bonus bets. We recommend using this offer on one of the early fights. That way you can flip bonus bets on the co-main events.

