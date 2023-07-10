Home Run Derby sportsbook promos offer huge value ahead of event

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s officially the MLB All-Star break, but these Home Run Derby sportsbook promos are raising the stakes for tonight’s event. New bettors can go all in on the Derby with these exceptional offers.

Sign up and take advantage of bonus bets, first bets, and other unique offers with these Home Run Derby Sportsbook promos. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big.

Home Run Derby Sportsbook Promos: Swing for the Fences

The stars are going to be out in Seattle tonight. Pete Alonso is a regular fixture in the Home Run Derby, so he’ll be a familiar face. However, there are young superstars like Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodriguez, and Luis Robert Jr. as well. These Home Run Derby sportsbook promos will raise the bar for bettors tonight. Get in on the action with any of these offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook: How to Claim $150 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t messing around when it comes to this Home Run Derby promo. Bettors who sign up with this offer and place a $5 wager on any hitter will win $150 in bonus bets instantly. In fact, bettors will win these bonus bets before the Home Run Derby even starts. That means players can flip these bonus bets on other Home Run Derby markets.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and place a $5 wager to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $200 Guaranteed Bonus

New players who get started with this FanDuel Sportsbook offer will have a chance to win big with this new promo. Every first-time bettor will win a return of 10 times their first bet. For example, someone who places a $5 wager will get $50 back in bonus bets. We recommend taking full advantage of this offer and placing a $20 wager to win $200. This promo is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

FanDuel also offers one of the top NJ online casino bonus codes, making it worth a long look for players there and in other states where legal.

New players who download the FanDuel Sportsbook app can bet $20 to win $200 guaranteed. Click here to begin the registration process.

Caesars Sportsbook: Get Started With $1,250 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar with a trio of bonuses. Activate the “Full Caesar” promotion to get a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits. The first bet acts as a safety net for players. Place a real money wager on any Home Run Derby contestant. If they lose, you will get up to $1,250 back in bonus bets. As for the Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these can unlock long-term membership perks.

Click this link and activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 Home Run Derby bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 First Bet Offer

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out a four-figure first bet for the Home Run Derby tonight. Anyone who wins on that first bet will take home straight cash. Players will be able to immediately withdraw this cash. That said, anyone who loses on that initial wager will get a refund in bonus bets. All first bets up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this offer.

New bettors can claim a $1,000 first bet for the Home Run Derby on BetMGM Sportsbook today. Click here to sign up now.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $1 on Home Run Derby, Win $200

Bet365 Sportsbook is keeping things simple with a guaranteed bonus for bettors. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more, and place a $1 wager on the Home Run Derby. As soon as the event is over, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets in their accounts. What happens in the Home Run Derby won’t even matter. These bonus bets are a complete guarantee no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Click here to get started with this bet365 Sportsbook promo and bet $1 to win $200.

