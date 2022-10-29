Here is how to bet Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight: best odds, promos, bonuses

Jake Paul is gearing up to face Anderson Silva in the ring and this is the easiest place to find the best odds, promos, and bonuses for the fight. Anderson Silva is one of the best UFC fighters of all time. Jake Paul is a YouTuber looking to prove himself as a fighter.

The best Jake Paul-Anderson Silva odds, promos, and bonuses can be found below. New bettors can grab odds boosts, risk-free bets, and more with these offers.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Best Odds, Promos & Bonuses

A lot of people hate Jake Paul, but that makes his fights more watchable. Anderson Silva is the most accomplished fighter he’ll ever face. There is no belt on the line, but plenty of people will be tuning into this fight to see if Jake Paul is for real. Betting on the fight doesn’t have to be a difficult process. Check out the options below.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers 40-1 Odds Boost

Grab the biggest odds boost of the weekend with this latest DraftKings Sportsbook bonus. New players who take advantage of this offer will have access to a 40-1 odds boost on the Paul-Silva fight or any other matchup this weekend. Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on either fighter’s moneyline. If you pick a winner, you take home $200 in bonus cash. Winners will receive eight $25 free bets that can be used on any market.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo and lock in a 40-1 odds boost on the Paul-Silva fight.

Barstool Sportsbook Has $1K Paul-Silva Fight Promo

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

In terms of how to bet the Paul-Silva fight with a great risk-free first bet, we suggest Barstool Sportsbook. While other operators spend big-time dollars to promote on television and radio, Barstool is a bit off the grid in this way. Still, the app is a significant player in the industry thanks to a quality app experience, competitive odds, and a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet right here.

Caesars Sportsbook Unlocks $1,250 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

New bettors can activate the “Full Caesar” by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will get a $1,250 first bet to use on the Paul-Silva fight. In effect, this $1,250 first bet offers bettors insurance on their first wager. Any losses will be completely refunded in site credit. Additionally, players will receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits to use toward exclusive perks and bonuses.

Click this link and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva this weekend.

Get a $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet on FanDuel Sportsbook

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT BET BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight tonight. Anyone who loses on their Paul bet tonight will receive a complete refund in site credit. Essentially, this FanDuel promo code is giving new bettors two chances to win. It’s hard to argue with the value behind this offer.

New players can get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight this weekend. Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Get $1,000 in First-Bet Insurance With BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and lock in $1,000 in first-bet insurance. New users who take advantage of this offer can go all-in on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight. Remember, anyone who places a losing bet will receive an automatic refund in site credit. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500 back in site credit.

Click here to automatically activate this promotion from BetMGM Sportsbook. New players will get up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance with this offer.