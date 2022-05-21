Sports betting is finally legal in New York after a full-scale launch in January, but New Yorkers have been able to bet on horse racing for years. Horse racing adheres to different regulations and guidelines in the Empire State and that means bettors can place wagers on the Preakness Stakes this weekend.

Preakness betting is available online and on mobile devices before the big race. Here’s a quick look into how new players can get in on the action this weekend.

Click here to trigger this TVG promo code for the Preakness Stakes. New players who sign up and make an initial deposit can place s $200 risk-free win-type bet.

How to bet the Preakness online in New York

The best way to bet on the 2022 Preakness Stakes in New York is with the TVG app. In fact, many New York sports bettors will be familiar with FanDuel Sportsbook, TVG’s sister app. Players can expect the same quality and easy-to-use app from one of the industry leaders. The Preakness is the second race in the Triple Crown and there are plenty of ways to bet on the action.

With a post time set for this evening, players still have time to open an account and snag this TVG NY promo:

New players can click here to start the registration process.

to start the registration process. After redirecting to a landing page, follow the prompts to create and verify your account.

From there, bettors will be able to make a deposit to add funds to the account. Deposit methods include online banking, credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal.

After depositing, place a risk-free bet of up to $200 on the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

It’s important to note that this $200 risk-free bet is applicable to any “win-type” wager. In other words, new bettors can get $200 risk-free on bets to win, place, and/or show. Remember, “win” is for the horse that finishes first, “place” is for second, and “show” is for third.

This is a great betting opportunity considering how open the field is this year. After all, we saw a complete longshot take the Kentucky Derby as Rich Strike etched his name in history. Although Rich Strike isn’t running the Preakness, there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to find the next big winner. Having $200 in insurance with this risk-free bet can give bettors a little extra peace of mind.

The best way to bet the Preakness online in New York

New Yorkers don’t need to jump through any hoops to sign up with TVG and hit the ground running. This risk-free bet is a great way to get started, but the promotional opportunities are just beginning.

After placing this risk-free bet, check out the popular Money Back Special. This offers existing users a chance to secure a refund on a losing “win” bet. If your horse places or shows, TVG will provide a refund. This Money Back Special is going to be available for the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

