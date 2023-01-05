Igor Shesterkin named to 2023 NHL All-Star game for first time in his career

Igor Shesterkin may have the night off in Montreal, but the reigning Vezina winner received another award in what has been a career full of them to this point.

Shesterkin was selected to participate in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on February 4 in Sunrise, Florida. It is the first all-star selection for Shesterkin in his career and the seventh time in Rangers history that a goaltender participated in the All-Star Game.

The reigning Vezina winner has totaled an 18-6-5 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He is 8-2-2 in his last 12 games. “Shesty” has compiled an NHL-high 1754:10 of time on ice. In the NHL, Shesterkin ranks tied for third in wins, seventh in goals-against average, and in save percentage (min. 20 GP).

At 27 years old, the Russian netminder has appeared in 129 games over parts of four seasons with the Rangers, compiling an 80-35-12 record with a 2.34 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

Igor is the 17th goaltender in NHL history to win a Vezina Trophy before being selected/playing in an All-Star Game.

The former fourth-round selection in the 2014 NHL Draft has been a leader on the Rangers now for several years and helped New York reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

