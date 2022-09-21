For injured Giants, Brian Daboll still categorizing them as day-to-day with Cowboys matchup looming

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Brian Daboll was keeping his injury cards close to the vest while he could on Wednesday as the Giants Practiced on the field for the first time this week after defeating the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

Daboll used the phrase when he was asked about the Giants’ injured defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), Azeez Ojulari (calf), Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) and Leonard Williams (sprained MCL). The Giants’ head coach did say that the two edge rushers “were getting close.”

However, it still left plenty of wiggle room in case either or both players weren’t able to make their returns in Monday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. There had been some optimism that Thibodeaux would make his NFL debut last weekend before he was ultimately ruled out for the game.

Thibodeaux and Ojulari both were going to take team reps during Wednesday’s practice, Daboll said, which is at least a good sign of their progress.

“I think they took a little bit last week, but they’re going to take more this week,” Daboll said. “They’re getting close so we’ll see with them. They’re still day-to-day even though they’re on the close side.”

Williams is in the process of rehabbing, the Giants coach also revealed. Williams was injured in Sunday’s game and it was later reported that he had an MCL sprain.

An MRI showed that the Giants did avoid a more serious issue with one of their most important defensive players.

“He tells me he’s a quick healer, so I’m not going to put it past Leo to be ready to go,” Daboll said. “Would it shock me either way? No, but he’ll stay in and get treatment today during practice. I think that’s the best thing for him.”

When it came to Robinson’s, Daboll described the situation as a “wild card.” Robinson is walking around and recovering from having his appendix removed last week, but the Giants won’t have a better sense of his status for Monday’s game until later this week.