Islanders

Islanders to face Hurricanes backup Antti Raanta in Game 1

Antti Raanta Game 1 Islanders
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) blocks the shot of Detroit Red Wings’ Jordan Oesterle (82) with Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The New York Islanders will begin their 2023 postseason run facing Carolina Hurricanes backup netminder Antti Raanta in Game 1 on Monday night in Raleigh, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed on Monday morning.

Granted, the term “backup” should be used in the loosest terms here.

Raanta, the 33-year-old and former Rangers backup netminder, has gone 19-3-3 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.23 goals-against average across 27 appearances this season for the Hurricanes. 

Those numbers and the Hurricanes’ play in general eclipse that of Frederik Andersen’s run in goal. He appeared in seven more games than Raanta this season and went 21-11-1 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average.

Raanta has a limited career resume against the Islanders, going 2-2-0 across six appearances with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He hasn’t faced New York since last season, saving 17 of 18 shots before leaving the 5-2 victory with a lower-body injury. 

Puck drop for Game 1 on Monday night at PNC Arena is at 7 p.m. ET.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

