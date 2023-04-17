Islanders to face Hurricanes backup Antti Raanta in Game 1

The New York Islanders will begin their 2023 postseason run facing Carolina Hurricanes backup netminder Antti Raanta in Game 1 on Monday night in Raleigh, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed on Monday morning.

Granted, the term “backup” should be used in the loosest terms here.

Raanta, the 33-year-old and former Rangers backup netminder, has gone 19-3-3 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.23 goals-against average across 27 appearances this season for the Hurricanes.

Those numbers and the Hurricanes’ play in general eclipse that of Frederik Andersen’s run in goal. He appeared in seven more games than Raanta this season and went 21-11-1 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average.

Raanta has a limited career resume against the Islanders, going 2-2-0 across six appearances with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He hasn’t faced New York since last season, saving 17 of 18 shots before leaving the 5-2 victory with a lower-body injury.

Puck drop for Game 1 on Monday night at PNC Arena is at 7 p.m. ET.

