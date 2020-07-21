Islanders’ star goalie prospect Ilya Sorokin making his way to America

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Islanders’ white whale — Ilya Sorokin — is headed to North America from Russia to join the NHL franchise, his agent, Daniel Milstein, announced Tuesday morning.

Six years after being drafted by the Islanders, the goaltending prospect signed an entry-level deal with the team last week before agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract extension the following day. With immigration paperwork seemingly cleared, the 24-year-old now has the green light to join his NHL team in New York.

It remains to be seen if he will have to quarantine upon his arrival to the United States given the current climate of the coronavirus pandemic. The Islanders did not immediately answer amNewYork Metro’s inquiry for comment by the time of this article’s publishing.

Due to the NHL’s tweaked rules amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Sorokin is ineligible to play with the Islanders this season once the postseason qualifiers begin on Aug. 1 against the Florida Panthers. However, he is slated to be the team’s No. 1 goaltender for the 2020-21 campaign.

During the six years between Sorokin’s selection at the 2014 NHL Draft and his impending arrival to New York, the netminder continued to develop into one of the top prospects in the world at his position.

He starred for CSKA Moscow in the KHL — Russia’s top-flight hockey league — recently winning the KHL Gagarin Championship in 2018-19. He went 16-4 in the playoffs while posting a 1.19 goals-against average with a .947 save percentage and five shutouts. He was also named the 2019 KHL Playoff MVP, going 28-6-4 during the regular season with a 1.16 GAA, and a .940 SV%, and 11 shutouts.