Islanders keen on not getting lost in 2024 Stadium Series fanfare

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On Wednesday, the Islanders were skating suicides and ramping up physical play during their practice. On Thursday, they were outside at MetLife Stadium, spending time with family on the ice after a short skate.

Semyon Varlamov’s son played goalie, Cal Clutterbuck — the NHL’s all-time hits leader — had his one-year-old daughter donned in a puffy white snow cap strapped to his chest as he meandered around the NFL stadium-turned-rink.

That’s what Thursday’s practice was all about — taking in the moment of participating in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series, which comes on Sunday afternoon against the New York Rangers at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium where 70,000 fans are expected to attend.

“Our arena feels small now, but this stadium feels large,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said from the New York Giants locker room where the Islanders will stay. “It seems really big. once you fill it up, it’ll be pretty cool. Just walking in here today, guys were pretty excited and we really enjoyed our day.

“[This locker room] is like four times the size as ours and ours is pretty big. It’s cool to be in here. This whole experience is great and it’s something you’ll cherish forever and remember forever so I’m thankful to be a part of it.”

It even had head coach Patrick Roy, who played on all of the NHL’s largest stages in his playing career except an outdoor game — they didn’t exist at the time of his retirement in 2003 — feeling envious.

“I wish in my playing days we had games like this. It’s impressive,” Roy said. “You can say whatever you want, but when you’re walking to the ice and you see how big it is — 70,000 people are going to be here. As a hockey player, it’s like a dream come true. It’s cool to play in our buildings and everything, but having this chance is something we’ll remember.”

The moments for reflection are already over, though.

Sunday afternoon is a benchmark day for the NHL, but it’s a vital two points on the line for the Islanders. With 29 games remaining in the 2023-24 season, they’re seven points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division, which is the final non-Wild-Card spot up for grabs.

“Today’s the day you can enjoy it and our families are out there, too,” defenseman Adam Pelech said. “It’s cool to experience that with them. But then come game time on Sunday, it’s just like any other game… Within the boards, it’s the same as any other rink. It’s good that we have so much time to enjoy it before the game and then come game time, everyone will be dialed in.”

After winning their first two games coming back from the All-Star break, the Islanders have lost each of their last two — most recently an overtime loss on Tuesday at home against the Seattle Kraken. Since Roy took over as head coach, they’re 3-3-2.

Entering Thursday night’s play around the NHL, New York is currently three points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We can’t get caught up in everything Sunday has to offer,” Pulock said. “We just have to focus on the hockey game itself. It won’t be too difficult. We all know how important this game is, how tight it is in the standings. Every point is huge going forward.”

