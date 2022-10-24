The Knicks landed their top free agent target this offseason when they signed Jalen Brunson, and the early returns are looking very positive.

Two games into his tenure as a Knicks, after coming to Madison Square Garden from the Dallas Mavericks (where he spent the first four years of his NBA career), Brunson looks like an immediate fit — and they’ve started off strong, handily beating the Detroit Pistons and forcing overtime against the vaunted Memphis Grizzlies.

The 26-year-old has been all over the floor for New York, and has recorded a solid stat line of 16 points, 7.5 assists and 4 rebounds per contest. He has also not turned the ball over once so far in a Knicks uniform.

Beyond the stats, Brunson has been controlling the pace of the game and finally offers New York a floor general to lead the team’s offense — something they were severely lacking last season, when much of their play ran through power forward Julius Randle.

Jalen Brunson in his first 2 game with the @nyknicks: Game 1: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, 0 TO

Game 2: 17 PTS, 6 AST, 0 TO pic.twitter.com/QDL2vQeYdW — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2022

His defense has been much-better than advertised as well, as he’s been a pesky defender in his opening pair of matchups.

“I’m not jumping out of the gym. I’m not racing down the floor in two seconds,” Brunson said. “But I’m going to keep you off balance.”

In the years since Stephon Marbury left New York, the team has cycled through a cadre of mediocre starters and aging veterans. Now, though, they seem to have found their long-term answer at the point guard position with the New Jersey-native.

Beyond his work on the court, there has been near-universal praise from his teammates about his leadership and his approach to the game.

“Me playing behind him, seeing how much of a leader he is…I’m learning from him,” said Derrick Rose. “He’s always picking people up every day — very persistent with his energy. You can hear it in his voice. That’s what you need from your PG. We’re very lucky to have him.”

“Obviously, everybody sees what he’s been doing on the floor. He’s a great player, and we all knew that,” said Immanuel Quickley. “But his leadership… he’s a great teammate, let’s put it that way.”

“His mind is probably his greatest asset,” said head coach Tom Thibodeau. “Whatever the game needs, he provides. I think he’s the ultimate playmaker.”

For his part, Brunson has said the transition from his time in Dallas has been seamless, and highlights his teammates’ work in the offseason to help build the cohesive group that fans have seen through eight quarters of basketball.

“I’m just flowing with these guys. They welcomed me with open arms, so I trust them, and they trust me. It’s working well right now,” Brunson said after the Knicks won their home opener against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

