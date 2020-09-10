Jets 2020 season preview: Expect another tough year for Gang Green

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There aren’t too many expectations surrounding the New York Jets this season, which has to be a disappointment to their fan base after the perceived dethroning of the New England Patriots.

The team that had dominated the AFC East for the last 20 years lost its franchise quarterback, leaving them with a fringe playoff team that will likely be overtaken by the Buffalo Bills and their stellar defense.

Meanwhile, the Jets enter 2020 with last place more of a legitimate possibility than first place in the division, which didn’t have to happen.

Their offensive playmakers are still suspect around franchise quarterback Sam Darnold. After allowing Robby Anderson to walk in free agency, the Jets picked up the streaky Breshad Perriman and drafted Denzel Mims as potential outside targets — but they’re largely unproven, which means Darnold’s downfield game could continue to struggle.

He has a decent foundation of targets in the middle of the field with slot receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end Chris Herndon, but it provides the same things the Jets have had for years — a dink-and-dump kind of offense.

The most enigmatic portion of the Jets’ attack, however, is Le’Veon Bell and his utilization under head coach Adam Gase.

Bell looked as though he was an afterthought at times in the Jets’ offense last season, and the playcalling by Gase didn’t necessarily put the former All-Pro in the best position to succeed during his first season with the team.

On the defensive side of the ball, there isn’t much to write home about.

Linebacker CJ Mosley — who was expected to lead the Jets’ defense in 2020 after the trade of star safety Jamal Adams — opted out of the season due to COVID concerns.

Without Adams and Mosley in the box, it comes down to Marcus Maye to keep this defense afloat as he transitions to strong safety, which likely won’t be a seamless transition.

With all that uncertainty, another losing season is in the cards.

Jets 2020 schedule, predictions

Week 1: 9/13 at Bills- L

Week 2: 9/20 vs. 49ers- L

Week 3: 9/27 at Colts- L

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Broncos- L

Week 5: 10/11 at Cardinals- L

Week 6: 10/18 at Chargers- L

Week 7: 10/25 vs. Bills- W

Week 8: 11/1 at Chiefs- L

Week 9: 11/9 vs. Patriots- W

Week 10: 11/15 at Dolphins- L

Week 12: 11/29 vs. Dolphins- W

Week 13: 12/6 vs. Raiders- L

Week 14: 12/13 at Seahawks- L

Week 15: 12/20 at Rams- L

Week 16: 12/27 vs. Browns- L

Week 17: 1/3 at Patriots- L

Final record: 3-13

AFC East finish: 4th of 4

(For full NFL predictions, visit AMNY.com)