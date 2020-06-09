Jets QB Sam Darnold to work with receivers in Florida this weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The inability for healthy NFL players to enter team facilities isn’t stopping New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold from starting to put work in.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that the third-year franchise passer is flying to Miami, FL this weekend for a three-day workout session with fellow wide receivers Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, and Denzel Mims.

Darnold’s proactivity will give him a first up-close look at two of his newest receiving targets.

Perriman signed as a free agent over the winter following a career-best season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he posted 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns. Those are considerably impressive numbers in a wide-receiving corps that featured Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

His stats are expected to see an additional bump in a Jets offense that will try to supplement the loss of Robby Anderson, Darnold’s No. 1 receiver who signed with the Carolina Panthers in March.

Mims was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Baylor by the Jets to provide some more legitimate outside targets for Darnold.

The 6-foot-3 prospect is a physical deep threat with the speed and athleticism to become a nightmare for opposing NFL defenses.

He and Perriman will join the veteran Crowder, who posted 833 yards and six touchdowns on 78 receptions out of the slot last season during his debut campaign with the Jets.

The trio of receivers and the promising young quarterback have yet to work together because of the restrictions that have come with the coronavirus outbreak.

Players and coaches have been forced into self-isolation — like most Americans — to avoid contracting the virus.

The NFL opened team facilities early last month but only to players who were rehabbing injuries and the necessary strength and conditioning staff to help. Reports tabbed that coaches could be allowed back in team facilities sometime this week.