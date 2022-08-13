Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers bone bruise and meniscus tear, ACL remains intact: Report 

After a preseason scare, reports suggest that Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear during the team’s Friday night game — marking a big relief to Jets fans, who were worried about a potentially more-serious injury to the second-year signal caller.

Jeff Howe of the Athletic reported the relatively good news, adding that his ligaments are “in good shape.” Brian Costello of

the New York Post added that the team believes he will be out 2–4 weeks, which means he could potentially be back for the team’s season opener on Sept. 11 against the Ravens at MetLife Stadium.

The injury came during the 1st quarter of Gang Green’s opening preseason game against the Eagles on Aug. 12, when Wilson scrambled against the Philadelphia defense, and attempted to extend the run by juking a defender — before falling to the ground with a non-contact injury to his right knee.

He initially stood up with the help of teammates, before falling back to the ground for a prolonged period of time. Wilson was eventually able to stand and walk to the locker room under his own power, but he would not return to the field for the remainder of the contest.

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

Doomsday predictions immediately swirled that Wilson had suffered ligament damage to his ACL, or possibly another long-term injury that would keep him out for the season.

Yet, his ACL and other ligaments are reportedly in good shape.

The 23-year-old is entering his second NFL season looking to make a jump on his previous year, where he showed the flashes of brilliance that led the Jets to select him with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.