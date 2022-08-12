Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves preseason game with leg injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson exited the team’s opening preseason game after suffering a right knee injury on Friday night.

The second-year signal caller was scrambling in the 1st quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense, when he attempted to cut back into the field and fell to the ground without being touched by an opposing player.

Zach Wilson is out injured after this run pic.twitter.com/62ij1U3VNN — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) August 13, 2022

He eventually got back up after spending some time on the grass, but then headed towards the locker room — apparently ending his night.

As the announcers of the game noted, Wilson could have moved out of bounce on the play safely, but instead attempted to extend the run before his injury.

Backup passer Mike White entered the game to replace Wilson, with the Eagles winning 14–0 over New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.