Hit-and-run motorcyclist swipes senior in Lower Manhattan

Police are on the hunt for a hit-and-run motorcyclist who crashed into a senior citizen in Lower Manhattan and left him severely injured on the side of the road last month.

The biker was heading north on Pearl Street near Frankfort Street next to the Brooklyn Bridge on Nov. 18 at 7:40 p.m. when he hit an 85-year-old man crossing the street, knocking him to the pavement, according to cops.

The driver fell off his two-wheeler and dragged the elderly man to the side of the road, before remounting and speeding off.

The elderly man suffered heavy injuries and paramedics rushed him in serious but stable condition to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

NYPD released witness dash-cam footage showing the biker at the downtown street with a New York State vanity license plate apparently spelling “LILITH.”

A check of the online database How’s My Driving showed no prior violations for that plate.