Man fatally struck while attempting to cross Bronx River Parkway: NYPD

Cops in the Bronx are investigating a deadly collision on the Bronx River Parkway early on Sunday morning that cost a man his life.

Police said the victim attempted to walk across the parkway’s southbound lanes near the Westchester Avenue exit when a driver struck him at about 3:50 a.m. on May 30.

According to law enforcement sources, the driver, a 25-year-old man, hit the victim with his 2019 Nissan sedan as the pedestrian attempted to cross the southbound lanes from west to east.

Pedestrians are not permitted to travel on the Bronx River Parkway; it’s not clear, at this point in the investigation, why the victim was on the roadway.

After hitting the victim, authorities said, the Nissan driver stopped his vehicle and remained on the scene.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, the NYPD Highway Patrol and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the incident. Police found the unidentified male victim on the roadway with severe body trauma.

Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No charges have been filed against the Nissan driver at this time, police said.

The case has been presented to the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad for further examination.