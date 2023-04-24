Jets secure offensive line: re-sign Connor McGovern for 2023 season

For three seasons Connor McGovern has been a model of consistency for the New York Jets since coming from Denver in 2020.

It looks like the former fifth-round pick will be back in New York for another season.

The Jets announced Monday morning that the team re-signed McGovern with the expectation being that he will return as the team’s starting center. McGovern has started 48 games for Gang Green over the last three seasons. Contract details have not been formally announced.

New York had been in the market to upgrade their starting center role with rumors surrounding the recently released Titans’ pro-bowler, Ben Jones. Instead, they chose to break back a familiar face.

McGovern had a solid 2022-23 season for New York, totaling a Pro Football Focus score of an elite 69.6. While his market never fully materialized since becoming a free agent, the Jets believe they didn’t have to go far to secure the interior of their offensive line.

The Jets now bring back a key piece to their offensive line from last season. McGovern was the first Jet to log 3,000 offensive snaps in a three-year span since D’Brickashaw Ferguson in 2015. He’ll join the likes of Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker on a group that is finally healthy entering the 2023 season.

With all five starters on the offensive line set to return next season, it should provide plenty of protection for whichever quarterback is tossing the football around this season for New York.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com