Jets hire Todd Downing as pass game coordinator; look to complete 2023 staff changes

The New York Jets aren’t fully done with filing their coaching staff, but some of the major key decision-makers have been hired.

New York has hired former Titans offensive coordinator, Todd Downing, to be their passing game coordinator.

When the team hired current offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on January 26th, the team did so with the expectation that they would pair Hackett with an experienced passing game coordinator to help with the game plan process.

Downing comes with some regard as the Titans’ offensive coordinator, even if his end came with a loud dud. In his first season with Tennessee as the OC, the Titans were fifth in rushing and 15th in points. However, the overall passing numbers in his two-season run did not match the need in a loaded AFC. The Titans finished 2022 with the second-worst passing offense in football, which was just six places back from the previous year.

The Jets’ hiring does not come without some level of controversy though. Hours after a regular season game against Green Bay this season, Downing was arrested and charged with a DUI.

While his numbers as an offensive coordinator left much to be desired, Downing’s work with quarterbacks over the last decade does offer a glimmer of hope for the Jets. He worked with Matthew Stafford in Detroit and Derek Carr in Oakland before joining Tennessee. He’s also the second former Titan coach hired by Robert Saleh. Keith Carter, who was fired along with Downing in Tennessee, is the Jets’ new offensive line coach and running game coordinator.

With Hackett having connections to Rodgers, and Downing with connections to both Ryan Tannehill and Derek Carr, the Jets’ attempt at landing a top veteran quarterback will be something to continue to watch as the 2023 offseason kicks off.

