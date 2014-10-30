Jets relying on Vick to limit turnovers

New York Jets quarterback Michael Vick scrambles for a first down against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2014. Photo Credit: New York Road Runners

The Jets’ season is in the midst of a collapse as the quest continues to simply win a game for the first time since Week 1. Now 1-7, coach Rex Ryan has turned to his veteran quarterback, Michael Vick, to turn things around against the Chiefs (4-3) on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

Here are three keys to the Jets finally finding the win column again.

Vick on the hot seat

Now that Geno Smith will be holding the clipboard, it’s up to Vick to do what the second-year pro could not: limit turnovers. During his five-year tenure with the Eagles, he wasn’t always able to do so. That said, he’s likely to create more big plays than Smith, both with his arm and his feet.

Take charge of Charles

After an injury-plagued start, Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is looking similar to his All-Pro self. He’s averaging 102.5 scrimmage yards per game and has reached the end zone six times over his past four contests. Stopping him now becomes the Jets’ problem. While their run defense ranks fifth in the NFL, the Jets have been victimized by lesser talents such as the Chargers’ Branden Oliver (23 touches, 182 total yards, two touchdowns in the Week 5 game).

Pick on Smith

Alex Smith isn’t the greatest playmaker in the league, but the Chiefs quarterback is careful. He’s thrown just four interceptions this year. It’s a tall order for a team that has picked off just one pass all season, but Dee Milliner and the Jets secondary must step up their game and throw off Smith’s rhythm if they hope to win.