Jets’ Robert Saleh talks free agency outlook at 2023 league meetings

The 2023 NFL League Meetings have begun in Arizona and the New York Jets have been one of the main talks of the league.
That’s what happens when a four-time NFL MVP declares his intentions to join your team though.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters to kick off the league meetings Monday morning in regards to a bevy of topics that all center around the quarterback that isn’t quite a member of New York just yet.
“It takes two to tango. Just respect the process. … There’s a great rapport with the (offensive) coordinator.” Saleh said in regards to an update on a Rodgers trade from Green Bay.
The Jets and Packers have both been working on a trade that would send the former Super Bowl MVP to Florham Park. Saleh later explained that there was “no urgency” to get a deal done at the current time. Even with conversations continuing between the two teams, the Jets head coach was adamant about not ruffling any tampering feathers.
“He’s still with another team so I’m just not gonna talk about it.”
Rodgers wasn’t the only former All-Pro that received attention around Gang Green’s coach though.
Zeke and OBJ
Five years ago, the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. and Ezekiel Elliott joining the same team would send fear throughout the league. Both players have dealt with injuries and declining play though which has left many questioning both of their futures.
And while New York has been in talks with Beckham Jr., the team doesn’t seem as confident in going after Elliott as once originally thought.
“We love our running back room. I’ll leave it at that.” Saleh stated. The question came after Elliott’s camp reported that he was choosing between the Jets, Eagles, and Bengals after being released by the Cowboys this offseason.
In regards to OBJ though, New York’s head coach was far more open to the possibility of his potential arrival.
“He’s been a fantastic receiver in this league. Everything you hear about him, he’s a phenomenal person,” Saleh later added. “You’re always going to look over…make sure you aren’t missing out on a great player.”
Ben Jones
New York has been in need of a center now since Connor McGovern left in free agency. While the team has already met with the top draft prospect at the position, there’s a personal connection with the top remaining one in free agency still.
Pro-Bowler Ben Jones carved out a nice career with Keith Carter as his offensive line coach. Now that Carter is with the Jets, the idea of bringing in Jones to help solidify the offensive line is something that has been on the table for the team.
“Obviously it’s a position we want to address. There’s still some work to be done there.” Saleh said.
Jones was a salary-cap casualty by the Titans this offseason and turns 34 in July.
Current Roster Update
The focus at the league meetings in regards to Gang Green obviously centered around top free agents ad Aaron Rodgers, but Saleh did provide updates to some of the current pieces of the roster still signed on.
Former second-overall pick Zach Wilson is expected to be penciled in as the main backup to Rodgers once the trade becomes official according to Saleh. Wilson has reportedly said that he “would make life hell in practice” for whichever quarterback is brought in to start over him.
Another former first-round pick has also received massive attention as well.
Tackle, Mekhi Becton has played in one game over the last two seasons for the Jets while dealing with a myriad of injuries. Now finally healthy, the workout regimen that the former Louisville prospect has allowed has left an impression on his coaching staff.
“I know he’s posted videos, he (Becton) looks good man,” Saleh smiled. “He’s doing all the right things. His mind is in the right spot.”
Both Duane Brown and Max Mitchell were also said to be rehabbing well from their season-ending injuries.
NFL League Meetings in Arizona are scheduled to go until March 29th. And while the team has never been a top focus going into these situations over the last few years, recent news has certainly changed a lot of things surrounding the 2023 Jets.