Jets’ Robert Saleh talks free agency outlook at 2023 league meetings

The 2023 NFL League Meetings have begun in Arizona and the New York Jets have been one of the main talks of the league.

That’s what happens when a four-time NFL MVP declares his intentions to join your team though.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters to kick off the league meetings Monday morning in regards to a bevy of topics that all center around the quarterback that isn’t quite a member of New York just yet.

“It takes two to tango. Just respect the process. … There’s a great rapport with the (offensive) coordinator.” Saleh said in regards to an update on a Rodgers trade from Green Bay.

The Jets and Packers have both been working on a trade that would send the former Super Bowl MVP to Florham Park. Saleh later explained that there was “no urgency” to get a deal done at the current time. Even with conversations continuing between the two teams, the Jets head coach was adamant about not ruffling any tampering feathers.

“He’s still with another team so I’m just not gonna talk about it.”

Rodgers wasn’t the only former All-Pro that received attention around Gang Green’s coach though.

Zeke and OBJ

Five years ago, the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. and Ezekiel Elliott joining the same team would send fear throughout the league. Both players have dealt with injuries and declining play though which has left many questioning both of their futures.

And while New York has been in talks with Beckham Jr., the team doesn’t seem as confident in going after Elliott as once originally thought.

“We love our running back room. I’ll leave it at that.” Saleh stated. The question came after Elliott’s camp reported that he was choosing between the Jets, Eagles, and Bengals after being released by the Cowboys this offseason.

In regards to OBJ though, New York’s head coach was far more open to the possibility of his potential arrival.

“He’s been a fantastic receiver in this league. Everything you hear about him, he’s a phenomenal person,” Saleh later added. “You’re always going to look over…make sure you aren’t missing out on a great player.”