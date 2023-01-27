5 Jets in line for big years with Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

The easy part is over for the New York Jets.

Gang Green hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator with the hopes that he could fix their struggling offense. Hackett comes into New York with a pedigree for getting career years out of key players.

As offensive coordinator in Jacksonville and Green Bay, he got the best out of both Blake Bortles and Aaron Rodgers. Add in improved play from Leonard Fournette, Devante Adams, and other key players and there’s reason to be excited for the Jets.

The entire offense will be affected, but there are five Jets that could be in line for big years with Hackett at the helm. Let’s take a look at who those players are.

Elijah Moore

The disgruntled second-year wide receiver has made it clear he wants a change of scenery but that could change if Hackett and the Jets are able to get a top veteran quarterback to lead the way. If Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr made their way to New York, Moore would be a candidate to have a big season in year three with the Jets.

James Robinson

James Robinson was seldom used after he was traded to New York from Jacksonville last year. Mike LaFleur simply didn’t know how to use him. Hackett, on the other hand, comes from a run-centric offense. He wants to run the football as much as possible and that helps a power back like Robinson stay afloat in the NFL. He’ll have to share the bulk of the carries, but his value could increase with this coordinator.

Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton is finally healthy and by all reports, is in shape for the 2023 season. The former first-round pick for New York has flashed when he’s played, but he’s battled serious injuries the last two years. Becton’s size will be perfect for Hackett’s west-coast offensive system that gets the ball out fast and runs it downfield. Becton should be prime for a big year.

Breece Hall

For the same reason as Robinson, the second-year running back could be in for a big year in 2023 once he’s fully recovered from ACL surgery. Hall was on track to win Rookie of the Year before his injury, but the run-centric offense that Hackett wants to incorporate will fit perfectly with his skillset.

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson won’t be starting in 2023 barring an injury to the veteran quarterback that is brought in. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be able to succeed and show improvements on the sideline. Wilson has a confidence problem right now and that can be simplified with Hackett’s west coast system when done correctly. If Hackett can get Blake Bortles to the AFC Title game, imagine what he can do with Wilson.

