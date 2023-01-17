How were the Jets impacted by Wild Card Weekend results & coaching carousel?

The New York Jets may not have played on Wild Card weekend, but last week has been nothing but positive news for the franchise in more ways than one.

Whether it was the team casting a wide net in finding their next offensive coordinator or frustration around the league and their quarterbacks, the Jets are sleeping giants right now as they wait for the offseason to begin.

With the Divisional round of the playoffs kicking off on Saturday, there’s plenty of good news that the Jets have received over the last week.

Let’s take a look at each one.

2023 Quarterbacks remain clouded

The Ravens, Buccaneers, and Raiders are out of the playoff race. That leaves three quarterback options available for the Jets should they choose to go down that route in the offseason. Tom Brady can become a free agent, Lamar Jackson could be on the trade block, and Derek Carr has announced his goodbye to Raider nation.

New York has maintained their interest in going into the free-agent market to sign a veteran quarterback. Can the Jets secure a top quarterback among the players who have been eliminated in playoff contention?

Most of the available quarterbacks in the offseason will come with baggage. Brady is coming off one of his worst playoff games and seasons. Lamar Jackson is coming off a serious knee injury that kept him out for a month, and Derek Carr struggled in his first season with Josh McDaniels.

All of these things will need to be considered by New York as they look to upgrade its most important position. The way the first round of the playoffs ended though was a good thing for the Jets though.

Coaching Carousel gets crowded

After the team mutually parted ways with Mike LaFleur after the season concluded, New York entered the market for a new play-caller. The good news for them? With the recent batch of coaching interviews and changes, the Jets have a much bigger pool to choose their top play-caller for.

Joe Lombardi being fired by the Los Angeles Chargers opens another possibility for the Jets to attack. Lombardi has gotten the most out of several quarterbacks and could help the development of whoever the Jets choose.

Just as New York has received good news on the offensive coaching haul, the Jets did receive bad news. With Sean McVay returning to the Rams in 2023, Greg Olson could very well want to stay with the Rams. It means that the first link to Derek Carr could be squandered if the Jets can’t find a way to bring him in.

It’s easy to play the conspiracy game at this time of the off-season. While Gang Green decides on what to do with their coaching staff and quarterback, they will forever be impacted by what happens during the playoffs as they continue to build a potential playoff team.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com