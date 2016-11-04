Jets search for third consecutive victory in South Florida

A victory in South Florida could mean the Jets would slide into second place.

The good times aren’t exactly rolling for the New York Jets, but things are beginning to click.

Now past the grueling six-game stretch to start the season, Gang Green has won two in a row after moving to 3-5 with a 31-28 victory over the winless Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

With a victory in South Florida over the Miami Dolphins this Sunday – and a loss by the Buffalo Bills against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night – the Jets would slide into second in the top heavy AFC East.

Here are three things the Jets must do to make their half of that equation happen.

Jolt Jay

By Oct. 16, Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi had rushed for just 117 yards. He proceeded to blaze his way to 204 and 214 yards, respectively, in his next two games.

Ajayi is in the zone, thats for sure. But the Jets present one of the stiffest challenges he’s going to face the rest of the way as one of the elite run-stopping units in the league.

If the Jets succeed at taking away Miami’s greatest asset, they’ll be well on their way to a third consecutive victory.

Re-energize Revis

The old Darrelle Revis has yet to show his face this season.

From getting beat on deep balls he used to snatch from the air to failing attempt tackles he should, Revis Island has disappeared into the mist. Pro Football Focus rates the former All-Pro as the 90th-best cornerback this season.

There’s still time for Revis to salvage this season, and this week against talented Fins receivers DeVante Parker and Jarvis Landry is as good a time as any to start.

Fitz of rage

Ryan Fitzpatrick made his dispeasure over being benched as the starting quarterback clear after the Jets were forced to turn back to him in their Week 7 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Gang Green fans must have felt similarly annoyed when the passer failed to complete half of his passes for the second time this season in Cleveland, and they deserve to be downright livid if Fitzpatrick bombs on Sunday.

Another poor performance will have more than a few calling for backup Bryce Petty to get a look sooner than later.