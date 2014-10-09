Jets’ three keys to upset the Broncos

Eric Decker celebrates his third-quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Zuchnik

As bleak as the Jets’ chances may be at beating the defending AFC Champion Broncos this Sunday, there are several things that they can do to earn a fighting chance.

Pressure Peyton

Peyton Manning has a ton of weapons at his disposal. And if given the proper amount of time, he will easily pick apart the Jets’ weak secondary. Philip Rivers and company embarrassed the Jets last weekend, but Gang Green is in for a rude awakening this Sunday – unless they can get to Manning and force him to make mistakes.

If Manning doesn’t have time to expose the Jets’ defensive flaws, they might be able to tame the Broncos offense.

Run the rock, kill the clock

The Jets’ strength on offense is their ground game (6th in the league), so they’ll need Chris Johnson and Chris Ivory to combine for well over 100 yards this weekend in order to keep this one close. Winning the time-of-posession battle will be paramount in order to keep Manning off the field and out of the endzone.

Big game on Deck?

Eric Decker doubters have said that Decker – who had 1,288 yards and 11 TDs last season for the Broncos – was injury-prone and a product of a historically great offense.

He has been hampered by a hamstring injury and hasn’t had a game with more than five catches or 75 yards with the Jets this year.

If he plays, he needs to finally have a breakout game.