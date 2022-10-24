Jets trade for RB James Robinson after Breece Hall injuy

The Jets have traded for running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars to help replace rookie Breece Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on Sunday.

News of Halls’ injury was a devastating blow to the Jets, who had heavily relied on the rookie for offensive production during their recent four game winning streak. The team didn’t wait long to make a move, though, as they made a deal with Jaksonville for the 24-year-old rusher to fill the now-dilapidated running back depth chart.

Gang Green is sending a sixth-round pick, which could become a fifth-rounder to the Jaguars for the young running back, according to ESPN’s Adam Scheftler.

Robinson has played three seasons in the NFL, and through seven games this year has recorded 81 rushes for 340 yards and three touchdown, along with 9 catches for 46 yards and a score.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Illinois State.

Robinson figures to take a role as the second fiddle to Michael Carter at MetLife Stadium, as the team looks to cobble together enough production in the ground game to replace Halls’ significant production.

Prior to his injury, Hall led the team in rushing yards, and the Jets have recorded a total of 819 yards on the ground, which is 14th best in the NFL.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, will be left with Travis Etienne Jr., JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner as the top three running backs on their roster.

For more coverage of James Robinson and the Jets, head to amNY.com.