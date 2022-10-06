Joe Harris dealing with ankle soreness as he misses Nets second preseason game

It wasn’t exactly the news Nets fans wanted to hear after Thursday night’s preseason loss to the Miami Heat. Head coach Steve Nash was asked to clarify Joe Harris’ absence from the game.

Originally it had been made to sound like he was getting a rest day, but Nash later revealed that the Nets sharpshooter had been dealing with soreness in his ankle.

“What I meant was that I hope it’s not like a lingering thing,” Nash said. “I think it’s just a precaution tonight. He’s a little sore and we just want to make sure he gets the proper recovery so that he can come back to full strength.”

The Nets don’t seem to think the issue is anything too serious, but Harris is coming off ankle surgery that ended his season last year. Harris played in just 14 games before he suffered the injury that took him off the roster in November and led him to have surgery on his ankle later that month.

After initially expecting to come back to the floor at some point during the season, Harris eventually underwent the second procedure in March eliminating any hope that he would return during the 2021-22 campaign.

“Just to get up and down, compete, go through everything it was a long year for me last year just being out and not even being able to get out on the court. I definitely don’t take it for granted just being able to get up and down, do my individual stuff,” Harris said during training camp.

The Nets were scheduled to be off on Friday after playing Thursday and practicing the day off.