USC receiver Jordan Addison has heard from Giants ‘a lot’ during NFL Draft process

The Giants have 10 picks in this year’s draft and perhaps one of them may end up being USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

The wideout said on Wednesday that he had “heard from them a lot” when asked if the Giants had been in contact with him during the draft process. Addison made the comment in a clip shared by SNY on social media.

Addison is one of the receivers that Big Blue has had multiple meetings with, including a “top 30” visit. Wide receiver is one of the areas that the Giants have been working to upgrade during the offseason and there is an expectation that New York could use the 25th overall pick to select one.

Addison seemed confident that New York could be a realistic landing spot when his name is called at the NFL Draft.

“I do, I really do,” He replied when asked directly about that. “But we’ll see what happens.”

Addison later added: “I’d love to be out there.”

The 21-year-old would check a lot of the boxes that could help the New York receiver group. As amNewYork has previously noted, Addison has the ability to be a big play receiver and possesses tremendous route-running skills.

Addison wasn’t the only receiver of note to discuss the Giants.

Zay Flowers, who has also been linked to Big Blue, confirmed that he met with the team and had a 30 visit as well. He would also be a solid addition for New York and told reporters on Wednesday “If it’s meant to happen we’ll make it happen.”

He added: “I wouldn’t mind.”

Zay Flowers says he met with the Giants on a top-30 visit and says that Brian Daboll is "funny:" "He's a funny guy, but he's cool. I like him a lot."

