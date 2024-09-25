Sep 7, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall (16) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Julian Hall could be somewhere in Europe, marinating in an academy of one of the world’s top soccer clubs.

But when the opportunity arose to do just that two years ago, the now-16-year-old opted to stay close to his native New York City and stick with the New York Red Bulls academy, which he has been a member of since he was 12.

“There were offers,” Hall said. “But I grew up in New York City, and I think Red Bulls has been a known team for a very long time, especially in MLS. This wasn’t a hard decision for me because I had come up through the academy, and I love this team and organization so much. So this decision came naturally.”

Hall could very well cut it overseas within the developmental ranks of a major club. His ceiling is as high as any young American prospect currently in the Major League Soccer system.

After leading New York’s U-15 academy squad to an MLS NEXT Cup title, where he won its MVP Award, the only thing holding Hall back from getting time with the first team was his age. New Jersey State law prohibits people under the age of 16 from working before 7 a.m. and after 7:30 p.m. Most Red Bulls matches begin at 7:30.

But since turning 16 in March, Hall has begun getting looks within Sandro Schwarz’s side, and early returns only confirm how good the young forward could be. At 16 years and 87 days, he became the second-youngest player in MLS history to score a goal, providing a late equalizer against CF Montreal on June 29.

He provided another huge goal in the 89th minute against Sporting KC to salvage a point on Sept. 7.

“It feels good to be trusted to be put in those situations,” Hall said. “It’s not easy going in there and trying to find a little spark toward the end so it’s really good to feel that trust. It’s been working out recently, so hopefully, they still have that trust in me like I do for them.”

Despite his role as a late-game substitution — he has played just 138 minutes in 10 games — he has two goals and an assist. Take that pace per 90 minutes and spread it across a full, 34-game MLS season, and he is flirting with over 40 goals.

Such a stat line would make almost any 16-year-old champ at the bit to become a regular on the first-team side, but Hall is trusting Schwarz’s process.

“It’s a good stat to see, and it looks like a lot of goals there, but I think the playing time will come,” Hall said. “There’s a lot of potential and things to come for the future, but for now, things are going really well. I try to stay level-headed as much as possible. I have my full trust in the coaching staff, so I know whatever decision they’re making is right for myself and right for the team.”

Not only is stardom potentially in the cards for Hall, but also international soccer. Hall has represented both the United States and Poland — the country his mother is from and where the Zakrzewski name that he wears on the back of his uniform derives.

“That name means family to me,” Hall said. “It’s a name that came from my mother, and it’s very important to me. I try to show my Polish roots and it should not go unheard. It’s really important to me.”

It will ultimately lead Hall toward the difficult decision of choosing which country to represent when he is older.

“Of course, there’s thought going into it now,” Hall said. “But playing for whatever country would be an honor for me. Representing any country would be an honor.”

For now, though, the 16-year-old, who still likes to take some time to just hang out with his friends like any other normal kid would, is preparing for a massive rivalry match in the Hudson River Derby against NYCFC on Saturday at Red Bull Arena (7:30 p.m. ET kick-off). Just four matches remain in the regular season, and the fourth-place Red Bulls sit just three points in front of seventh-place NYCFC in the Eastern Conference standings.

“It’s really exciting. It’s the derby,” Hall said. “Playing or not it’s going to be a really good game, it’s going to be a good fight for us, a test. The goal is to always get some minutes. If that’s the case, it should be a good game for me.”

