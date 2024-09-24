Emil Forsberg injury: Red Bulls star questionable for Saturday vs. NYCFC

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Red Bulls star midfielder Emil Forsberg remains questionable in the week leading up to a gargantuan Hudson River Derby against NYCFC on Saturday as he recovers from a lower-leg injury suffered in June.

Even if he is given the green light, head coach Sandro Schwarz will proceed with caution, understanding that a full 90 will be something to work up to.

“Hopefully, he will be ready, but he was also 10 weeks, 12 weeks out,” Schwarz said. “It’s not a good situation to give him all the pressure for the [NYCFC game]. This is normal when you’re injured for the long term. He needs time.”

Forsberg had participated in “70% of the team training session,” per Schwarz in the days leading up to Saturday’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Atlanta United

The 32-year-old Swede last started a match for the Red Bulls on June 1 before suffering the leg injury during a June 8 friendly with the Swedish national team.

He attempted to make a comeback on June 29, playing the last five minutes of a 2-2 draw against DC United, where it was believed he reaggravated the injury. Just one week later, he was placed on the injury list, meaning he would be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

His absence has blown past that timeline, however, and Schwarz was not able to provide much clarity when he spoke about it in late August. While it raised initial concern that Forsberg’s regular season could be in jeopardy, the New York gaffer remained adamant that his side’s engine would take the field for them once again at some point this year.

In 15 matches, Forsberg recorded six goals and four assists. In the 14 games he started, New York was 7-4-3. Without him, it is 3-10-3.

