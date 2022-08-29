Kansas online sportsbooks go live Thursday, grab best promos now

With Kansas sports betting launching legal operations this Thursday, some of the best KS online sportsbooks currently offer new players aggressive sign up bonuses and promos. Although players can’t formally place wagers until Sept. 1, the state permits the leading betting sites the ability to collect pre-registrations. This is mutually beneficial for both Kansas online sportsbooks and prospective players. Apps build up customer databases while bettors can obtain extra incentive in addition to the standard betting promos that will be available after the app goes live.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK KANSAS PRE-REGISTRATION GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYKS EARLY SIGN UP! SIGN UP BONUSES!

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK KANSAS BET NOW

With time ticking down to Thursday’s Kansas sports betting launch, online sportsbooks will run their pre-launch bonuses for a limited remaining amount of time. These top KS betting sites currently offer up to $650 in additional bonuses.

Kansas online sportsbooks: best bonuses before launch

Whether it is additional free bets, exclusive VIP offers, or access to discounts on merchandise, the Kansas sports betting market has access to a wide variety of specials in the final days before launch. That said, we’ve assembled some of the top app offers at the best betting sites to grab before the clock strikes midnight Thursday.

DraftKings Sportsbook Is Coming to Kansas With $100 Pre-Reg

DRAFTKINGS KANSAS! PRE-REGISTRATION NOW LIVE! CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS KANSAS $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION! REGISTER NOW!

DraftKings Sportsbook will be one of the market’s best betting sites come this Thursday and bettors there will be able to take advantage of some exciting Kansas sports betting specials once live. Until then, however, players can sign up ahead of time and receive a $100 free bet — one that can be later paired with the new player bonus.

Simply put, there’s no downside to taking advantage of the opportunity.

Get $100 with the DraftKings KS pre-registration offer by clicking right here.

Barstool Sportsbook Kansas: 4 Different Sportsbook Specials In Play

Barstool Sportsbook Kansas offers the most aggressive and creative Kansas sports betting bonus. Those who get signed up before midnight Thursday will receive a $50 free bet, $50 mycash (for perks like gear), a $100 free bet following a $10 first wager, and a $1,000 risk-free bet. What’s more, players will also be entered for a chance to win VIP access at the upcoming Hollywood Casino 400. In time, Barstool figures to ascend as one of the top-tier Kansas betting sites.

Click here and use code AMNYKS to pre-register with Barstool Sportsbook.

FanDuel Will Play as a Top Kansas Sports Betting App

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: KANSAS PRE-REGISTRAITON CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

When it’s all said and done, there is a very good chance that FanDuel will emerge as the top Kansas online sportsbook. It dominates the market in states already live, and behind a top-tier app, strong welcome offer, and aggressive advertising, the same should hold true in the Sunflower State.

Bettors can also take advantage of a pre-registration offer that puts $150 total in free bets in the pockets of new users. Players will receive $100 ahead of launch and another $50 once they return with the app live.

Click here to grab this FanDuel KS prelaunch bonus.

BetMGM Will Bring $200 Before Thursday

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK KANSAS PRE-REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $200

KANSAS PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Rounding out our look at the best Kansas online sportsbooks is BetMGM. Those who sign up will immediately receive a $200 free bet to play with. Once Kansas sports betting hits its live period Sept. 1, this offer will go away. Once launched, the app will consistently offer parlay specials and other enhanced odds.

Get the BetMGM app and the $200 pre-registration special by clicking here.