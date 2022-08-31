Kansas sports betting update: Barstool Sportsbook wraps pre-launch bonus tonight

Kansas sports betting is one day away, but there is still time to grab the Barstool Sportsbook prelaunch offer. As the state launches its betting operations on the same day college football kicks off its Week 1 schedule, the market will immediately have access to a strong set of markets. With the MLB regular season is entering the home stretch, and the NFL starts in about a week. In short, Kansas sports betting comes at an ideal time — and so does the Barstool app.

With time short before the launch of Kansas sports betting, online sportsbooks like Barstool are about to shut down their prelaunch offers. In this case, players have until the stroke of midnight to receive these extra incentives.

Kansas sports betting figures to get off to a quick start, and in an effort to secure one of the top spaces in terms of preferred apps, Barstool Kansas is offering players $50 in free bets, $50 in mycash (for brand rewards), a $100 free bet for making a $10 wager following launch, and a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Barstool Sportsbook is one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry and should emerge as a key player in the KS sports betting market. Their easy-to-use app, comprehensive list of markets, competitive odds, enticing promos, and larger-than-life personalities are a big reason why they are changing the game. Here’s a quick look at how new players can take advantage of all the best offers.

Click here and use code AMNYKS to lock in $100 in pre-launch bonuses.

Kansas Sports Betting: Barstool Sportsbook to End Prelaunch Wednesday Night

Let’s establish the details of this Barstool Sportsbook Kansas promo code. First things first, with Kansas planning to launch sports betting on Sept. 1, the time to take advantage of this promo is running out.

However, anyone who pre-registers now will earn $50 in sportsbook bonuses and $50 in mycash. The sportsbook bonus can be used on college football, MLB, or NFL. However, the mycash bonus is redeemable for exclusive Barstool Sportsbook merch.

Other than signing up, which is a quick and stress-free process, there are no hoops to jump through for these bonuses. Additionally, new players can grab other sign-up bonuses after sports betting is live, including odds boosts, enhanced payouts, and a variety of insurances.

Get it Before Kansas Sports Betting Launches

Roll into the start of sports betting with an easy $100 bonus. Follow these steps to redeem this promo code:

Click here to begin the registration process on Barstool Sportsbook Kansas. Players must be physically located in the state to sign up.

to begin the registration process on Barstool Sportsbook Kansas. Players must be physically located in the state to sign up. After redirecting to a landing page, input basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, etc.) to create an account.

Earn $100 in bonuses for pre-registering.

What Comes Next?

For now, Kansas sports betting players must wait one more day before things go live. However, when that time comes, there are two more promos to snag. Anyone who places a $10 cash wager after launch will earn an additional $100 in sportsbook bonuses.

Additionally, every new player who bets with Barstool Sportsbook Kansas will be able to place a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on any college football, MLB, or NFL game. If that first bet loses, players will receive a free bet in the amount wagered. On the flip side, players who win on that first bet will take home straight cash.

