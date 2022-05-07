The best Kentucky Derby promo codes unlock massive betting value

The best Kentucky Derby promo codes will bring a massive value play for this year’s race, but there’s no doubt the best offer of all comes with the TVG app. It will provide a $200 risk-free bet if you are new to the site. Your winnings are yours to keep if you win, and you will get a refund if your horse doesn’t get the job done.

For those looking to grab the best Kentucky Derby promo codes, the TVG app will provide a $200 risk-free bet on the big race. If you win, you keep your winnings in cash, and you get a refund up to $200 if your horse is an also-ran.

Saturday is the day that horse racing enthusiasts look forward to all year long. From an industry perspective, Derby winners are worth a fortune at stud, so the race has generational implications.

The pageantry of the Kentucky Derby is something special, and there is money to be made. This promotion will give you a chance to make a nice score on your first bet with no risk.

If you are a new user, your first bet will be guaranteed up to $200.

The Best Kentucky Derby Promo Codes

TVG is a good choice if you are looking for the best Kentucky Derby promo. In addition to the online sports betting platform, TVG is a television network. It is carried by many cable and satellite providers, and you can stream the live TVG app.

2022 Kentucky Derby storyline

Horses qualify for the Kentucky Derby through the accumulation of points that are earned in the “Road to the Kentucky Derby” series. The top 20 horses have the opportunity to enter the big race, and the cream has risen to the top.

The favorite this year is Epicenter, a three-year-old colt that is trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. He has raced a total of six times, and he has four wins including three graded stakes victories. This horse is 5-1 in the early line, so you get good odds even if you like the favorite.

How to use the Best Kentucky Derby promo codes

After you reach TVG through one of our promotional links, you will be opted in. You follow the instructions to place a deposit, and you will be ready to make your risk-free bet.

The promotion details call it a “win-type” bet, so it does not apply to exotic wagers. You have to bet a horse to win, but you can broaden your ticket. If you want to bet across-the-board, win and place, or win and show, your bet will be risk-free.

After you are a registered TVG user, there are additional promotions for existing users. The Preakness and the Belmont Stakes will complete the Triple Crown, and TVG will offer promos for those races.

This offer is available to first-time users, so you are eligible if you do not have a TVG account.