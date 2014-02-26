Knicks’ February struggles by the numbers

Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Feb. 24, 2014 in New York City. Photo Credit: NYPD

As things have gone from bad to worse for the Knicks, with a 2-9 record in February thus far, here’s a look at the team by the numbers for the month.

THE GOOD

32.5 Carmelo Anthony’s scoring average. He also is knocking down .472 of his shots, including .430 from downtown.

10.8 Tyson Chandler’s rebounding average. After underperforming for most of the season, he seems to be rounding into form.

51.6% Pablo Prigioni’s 3-point percentage (16-31). The 36-year-old reserve is giving the Knicks quality minutes off the bench.

42.1% Knicks 3-point percentage in the fourth quarter, which ranks second in the NBA behind the Heat.



THE BAD

20 The number of players who have scored 20 or more points in a game against the Knicks in just 11 games this month (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Nicolas Batum, Ty Lawson, Brandon Knight, Kevin Durant, Jimmer Fredette, Isaiah Thomas, Rudy Gay, Mike Conley, Eric Gordon, Arron Afflalo, Tobias Harris, Victor Oladipo, Mike Scott, Jeff Teague, DeMarre Carroll, Vince Carter, Monta Ellis, Jose Calderon).

30% Carmelo Anthony’s field goal percentage in the final minute of games when the Knicks are trailing or tied (3-10).

19.6% The team’s field goal percentage in the final minute of games when they are trailing or tied — second worst in the NBA.



THE UGLY

71% The Knicks’ free-throw percentage this month, which is tied for third worst in the NBA.

3.6 Knicks blocks per game, the fourth worst in the NBA.

44% Tyson Chandler’s free throw percentage (11-25).

31.3% Iman Shumpert’s field goal percentage (15-48). Shumpert said via Twitter that “this season has been more frustrating than my being out 8 months,” referring to his rehab from a torn ACL.

44.1% Opponents’ shooting percentage from 25-29 feet away from the basket (45-102), the worst in the NBA.