Knicks try again with Ryan Arcidiacono, sign guard to 10-day deal

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Knicks officially announced on Wednesday that they signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract. This time, they’ll hope he actually gets a chance to prove himself on the court.

This is the second time since Jan. 6 that the Knicks inked Arcidiacono to a 10-day deal but they waived him just seven days later as the Villanova product was dealing with an ankle injury.

Now healthy, the 27-year-old has taken the roster spot of veteran forward Solomon Hill, who was waived less than a week after he was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in the deal headlined by Cam Reddish making his way to New York. Kevin Knox was sent to Atlanta in return.

Arcidiacono has appeared in 207 NBA games over four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 4.8 points and 2.2 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.

At Villanova, Arcidiacono was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for a Wildcats team that won the 2016 national championship. He was also named First-Team All-Big East and Big East Co-Player of the year during his junior season in 2015.

He’ll provide another option at the point guard position behind a now-healthy Kemba Walker and Quentin Grimes. Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley can also provide minutes at the position. But Arcidiacono’s arrival prompted the Knicks to assign rookie Miles McBride — who appeared in eight of the team’s last 11 games — to their G-League affiliate in Westchester.