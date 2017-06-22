Knicks say ‘bonjour!’ to Ntilikina

The Knicks have found their point guard of the future.Team president Phil Jackson used the No. 8 selection to take …

The Philadelphia 76ers used their first overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft to grab Markelle Fultz. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

Team president Phil Jackson used the No. 8 selection to take France’s Frank Ntilikina in Thursday’s NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

With other guards available, including North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith Jr. and Kentucky’s Malik Monk, the Knicks appeared more interested in supporting Jackson’s preferred triangle offense. Ntilikina, who on Thursday night pointed to defense as the best part of his game, is perceived to be a better fit to run the system.

As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers made Markelle Fultz the No. 1 overall pick The point guard from Washington joins a young Sixers core featuring Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric, all recent lottery picks. Philly’s selection was acquired in a trade with Boston at the start of the week, and originally belonged to the Brooklyn Nets.

Lonzo Ball and his boisterous father got their wish when the Los Angeles Lakers took the point guard out of UCLA second overall. Ball was followed by Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) and Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic) at the three through six slots.

A widely reported draft-night trade between the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves sent All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Windy City for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick (Lauri Markkanen).

Smith (Dallas Mavericks) and Zach Collins (Kings) rounded out the top 10.