Kodai Senga injury: Mets ace expected to miss rest of 2024 season with calf strain

Jul 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) looks back at the main scoreboard during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets ace Kodai Senga’s 2024 lasted all of 5.1 innings as manager Carlos Mendoza announced on Saturday that the Japanese right-hander is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a high-grade calf strain the night before.

“Tough news, obviously,” Mendoza began. “Not to put a timetable on it but I think it’s fair to say that he’s pretty much done for the regular season.”

Senga had been cruising in his season debut on Friday night at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves, retiring X straight batters and striking out nine while the Mets jumped out to a 7-2 lead. After coaxing an infield pop-up from Austin Riley, Senga went to vacate the mound as first baseman Pete Alonso advanced toward him to make the catch. But upon his first steps, he fell to the ground where he remained for a few moments before walking off under his own power.

The Mets initially placed Senga on the 15-day injured list earlier on Saturday before Mendoza revealed the severity of the injury.

Saturday night was Senga’s first game in the majors this season after suffering a shoulder strain in spring training. During his rehab in May, he encountered a triceps issue that pushed the timetable of his return back until after the All-Star break.

Mendoza and the Mets’ initial plan upon Senga’s return was that they would implement a six-man rotation, but their depth has been sapped in the past week. They lost Christian Scott to the 15-day IL for a sprained UCL before losing Senga.

Tylor Megill slotted into Scott’s spot in the rotation Saturday and Jose Butto becomes a logical option to fill the vacancy left by Senga.

