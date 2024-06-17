Liberty’s Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game vs. Lynx to be played at UBS Arena

New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones reacts toward a referee after being called for a foul during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The New York Liberty are hosting the Minnesota Lynx for the Championship Game of the Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday, June 25, but it will not be at their usual home.

With the Barclays Center being used for the 2024 NBA Draft, the mid-season tournament’s title game will be played at UBS Arena, home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

“We are excited for the opportunity to defend our Commissioner’s Cup title in New York, and we appreciate our fans’ unwavering support of our team, New York Liberty CEO, Keia Clarke, said. “While we wish we could have brought this game to our fans in our home arena, we are grateful to UBS Arena for accommodating us and providing a world-class venue in New York.”

The Liberty’s hot start to the WNBA season helped fuel their run to the Commissioner’s Cup final, going 5-0 in tournament play while boasting a remarkable .846 regular-season winning percentage overall as they look to repeat as tournament champions. Their 12-2 record this season trails only the Connecticut Sun in both the Eastern Conference and the entire WNBA.

After defeating the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, 90-82, in what was a rematch of last season’s WNBA Finals, New York has won eight straight games.

The Commissioner’s Cup features a platform through which the league makes charitable contributions to non-profit organizations aligned with each team’s social justice work. For each Cup game from June 1-13, winning teams earned a donation of $3,000 for their chosen local organization while losing teams earned $1,000 for their selected organization.

An additional $10,000 donation will be made to the non-profit organization aligned with the Commissioner’s Cup winners and $5,000 will be made to the runner-up.

The Liberty is playing for Women Creating Change, which empowers underserved women and gender-expansive people in the New York area to become transformative changemakers in their communities and beyond.

