Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones earn 2024 WNBA All-Defensive Team honors

Forward Breanna Stewart was named to the 2024 WNBA All-Defensive First Team on Sunday, the league announced just hours before her New York Liberty squared off against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their semifinal series.

It is the third consecutive season that Stewart has earned First-Team defensive honors, posting 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game — all of which rank in the top 10 of the league.

Her 3.4 defensive win shares were third-best in the WNBA, while opponents shot — 15.6 % below their expected field goal percentage on layups when Stewart was the closest defender.

This is the sixth time the veteran has been named to an All-Defensive Team and the third time she has been named to the First Team.

Stewart’s teammate, center Jonquel Jones, also garnered Second-Team honors. She ranked sixth in the WNBA with nine rebounds per game to go with 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.

Her presence under the rim continues to be imposing, as the opposition averaged just 8.9 second-chance points per game this season.

This is just the third time in Liberty history that two players have earned Defensive Team of the Year honors. Stewart was a part of one of those sets with Betnijah Laney-Hamilton last season.

