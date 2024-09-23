Liberty vs. Dream Game 2 preview: New York looks to close out 1st-round series Tuesday

September 22nd, 2024; New York Liberty defeat the Atlanta Dream 83-69 in game of the first round in the WNBA Playoffs Photo by. Brandon Todd/New York Liberty)

The New York Liberty looks to build on their dominant 83-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of their first-round matchup and close out the series with Game 2 coming on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

New York got off to a hot start, shooting a playoff-best 73% from the field in the first quarter. That commanding start set the tone for the rest of the way as Atlanta trailed the remainder of the afternoon. Undoubtedly, Atlanta will attempt to stop the Liberty from starting off that well again.

Liberty rookie Leonie Fiebich had an electrifying game, ending with a career-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers. For Game 2, expect her to continue to be a central factor for New York as she has been all season.

Former MVP Breanna Stewart added 20 points, shooting 43% from the field. Stewart will be difficult for the Dream to contain in Game 2, given that she is one of the best players in the WNBA. As a dual offensive and defensive threat, she is averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks this season. Even if Atlanta looks to limit Stewart, the depth the Liberty allows them to go with other options if their star player is struggling.

Sabrina Ionescu was another big factor in Game 1, adding 17 points and five assists. She had an active start to Game 1 with an early eight points in the first quarter. Defending Ionescu from the field will present another challenge for the Dream in Game 2.

With their backs against the wall, the Dream will look to guard Rhyne Howard and center Tina Charles to fight back.

Howard, who’s been leading Atlanta in points this season with 17.3 per game, scored 14 on Sunday. Charles, a former member of the Liberty, was a big factor for the Dream despite the Game 1 loss, adding 12. Atlanta will be seeking more offensive contributions from Howard, Charles, and Alisha Gray, who only scored nine points on Sunday and struggled to shoot from the field.

