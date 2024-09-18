New York Liberty flying high as No. 1 seed heading into 2024 WNBA playoffs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With an 87-71 victory over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night, the New York Liberty claimed the No. 1 seed with the best overall record in the WNBA at 32-7.

Former MVP Breanna Stewart posted her 17th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The short-handed Mystics had difficulty containing the Liberty in the paint as they were able to score 50 of their 87 points there. New York saw a large contribution from the bench as forwards Leonie Fiebich put up 13 points and Nyara Sabally with 12. This marked a season-high 40 points off the bench for New York.

The Liberty have arguably been the best offensive team in the WNBA this season. They are tied with the Las Vegas Aces at No. 1 in points per game and lead the league in three-pointers made with a total of 397. The depth of this team has brought them to another level, creating a consistent and stable offense. Outside of their big 3 of Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty have been able to rely on other players such as rookie forward Leonie Fiebich.

Fiebich has been a fiery addition to New York this season and has even made a case for herself as the Sixth Woman of the Year. She averages 6.8 points per game and shoots a WNBA second-best 42.9% from the 3-point line.

Clinching the No.1 seed grants the Liberty home-court advantage throughout the WNBA playoffs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“It was important for us,” head coach Sandy Brondello said. “It was one of our goals that was set out to get that home-court advantage.”

The Liberty’s final game of the regular season is this Thursday against the 14-25 Atlanta Dream. If New York obtains its 33rd win, it would mark the team’s most wins in a season since its founding in 1997.

The first round of the WNBA playoffs starts this Sunday. The Liberty will take on the No. 8 seed which will be decided when the WNBA regular season concludes Thursday night.

