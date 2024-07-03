3 members of Liberty to compete in 2024 WNBA All-Star festivities

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The WNBA’s All-Star Team to take on Team USA before the 2026 Paris Olympics has officially been announced. And as if this year has yet to be full of enough history-making events, both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were named to the team as the first pair of rookies to be All-Stars since 2014.

Reese is the only player from the Chicago Sky who can put 2024 All-Star on their resume as she has been on a tear to show the world that she belongs in the WNBA. She is averaging 13.2 points per game and leading the league with 11.8 rebounds per game while being named Rookie of the Month in June. She also broke the WNBA record for most consecutive games with a double-double with 10.

Clark will not be the only member of the Indiana Fever on the court as she will be alongside teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, now both two-time All-Stars. Clark has been averaging 16 points and seven assists per game. She has also drained 57 three-pointers, third in the league behind Kayla McBride (58) and Arike Ogunbowale (59). Boston will return to the All-Star Game as she was the eighth rookie ever selected to start last season. She is averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. This is Mitchell’s seventh season in the league and she leads her team this season with 16.6 points per game.

Over to the New York Liberty, with Sabrina Ionescu and Brianna Stewart being a part of Team USA, they will face their teammate Jonquel Jones as she is a part of Team WNBA and now a five-time All-Star. Jones has had a stellar performance on the court this season, shooting 58.5 percent from the field and leading the league, along with it being her career best. It should be an exciting watch, as we see the Liberty trio against each other on the court.

Team USA, with big names like Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Diana Taurasi, and Brittaney Griner, will face Team WNBA on July 20th in Phoenix. Then wave farewell to Team USA as they head to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics beginning July 26th.

