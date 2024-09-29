With Malik Nabers in concussion protocol, Daniel Jones, Giants might have to spread the wealth

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) gathers in a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (25) in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is using rookie wide receivers like the No. 1 playmaker he was billed to be when he was drafted sixth overall earlier this year.

The 21-year-old is seemingly setting records each week in the process. After a 12-catch, 115-yard performance during Thursday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Nabers has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns through his first four NFL games.

No other rookie wide receiver in NFL history has recorded 25 catches and three touchdowns through his first four games.

“He’s done a really good job,” Jones said of Nabers. “He’s come in and played well. I think in matchup situations where he’s one-on-one with a guy, he’s won and made explosive plays for us time and time again. He’s done a good job and been a big help to us so far.”

Nabers’ big night on Thursday ended early, though, as he exited with a concussion. He remains in the league’s concussion protocol, making his status for the Giants’ Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks unknown — though Big Blue has the benefit of a 10-day break to buy a bit more time for recovery.

If Nabers is unable to go, though, Jones and the Giants offense will have to look elsewhere to spark the passing game.

Of the 136 targets spread among Giants pass-catchers this season, Nabers accounts for 52 of them and Wan’Dale Robinson has 38. That is 66% of all passes thrown with veteran Darius Slayton — once the favorite target of Jones — having the third-most targets on the team with just 15 through four games.

Second-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who showed promise of developing into an explosive receiver last year, has been targeted just three times.

Meanwhile, tight ends Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger have been targeted 10 times with five catches between them.

“I think [Nabers and Robinson] are two good playmakers for us,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “You throw the ball, whatever it was, 40 times… and they accounted for half of those, and then the other pieces go. I thought [Slayton] did a good job of creating separation. He had a couple opportunities. He could’ve had about five [catches] for over 100 [yards on Thursday night].

“We ask those guys, the tight ends, in particular, to block a fair amount, use them in protection. But, I’d say, everybody’s viable on each and every play, but you certainly try to get the ball to the guys like a Malik, like a Wan’Dale, like a Slay that you think you can do some stuff with the ball in their hands.”

