Maryland sports betting: 4 must-have promos for NFL Week 14

Maryland sports betting is off and running. Sports fans can get off to a fast start in Maryland by taking advantage of the best offers out there. Let’s take a look at what’s on the table for Maryland sports fans.

There are four must-have NFL Week 14 bonuses available after the recent launch of Maryland sports betting. New players who sign up with these offers can claim guaranteed bonuses, bet insurance, free bets, and more.

Maryland Sports Betting Delivers 4 Must-Have NFL Week 14 Bonuses

Maryland has always been a great state for sports fans and it’s getting even better. There are tons of options for bettors to choose from. Between the NFL, college football, NBA, World Cup, NHL, and college basketball, Maryland sports betting launched at the perfect time.

With all that said, we expect the NFL to garner the most interest from bettors this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind these must-have NFL Week 14 bonuses.

DraftKings Maryland Unlocks $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook is setting the stage for Sunday with an instant bonus that stacks up as one of our favorite Maryland sports betting promos. New players who place a $5 wager on any NFL team will win $200 in bonus cash instantly. There is no need to sweat out your original wager because placing the bet will be enough to trigger this bonus. Betting on the NFL is tough, but it’s a little easier when the payout comes before kickoff.

New users can click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and lock in this instant 40-1 payout.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $200 Guaranteed

Bettors in search of more guaranteed bonus cash are in luck. FanDuel Sportsbook is the place to go for $200 in free bets guaranteed. Again, all it takes is a $5 wager on any NFL team to lock in this bonus cash. We recommend taking advantage of this offer for one of the early games on Sunday. That will give players a chance to use these free bets on other NFL games. After all, there are 12 games to choose from between Sunday and Monday. In other words, there should be something for every NFL fan.

Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in Maryland and bet $5 to win $200 in guaranteed bonuses.

Get $1,500 in Bet Insurance or a $100 Free Bet on Caesars Sportsbook MD

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new players in Maryland a choice: $1,500 in betting insurance or a $100 free bet. Anyone who claims the bet insurance will have a forgiving backstop on that first wager. Place a bet of more than $100 on any NFL game this weekend to trigger the bet insurance.

As for the other aspect of this offer, anyone who places an initial wager of $20 will automatically earn a $100 free bet. This free bet can be used on any NFL game this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYPICS

BetMGM Sportsbook MD Offers $1,000 in Bet Insurance

Betting insurance is one of the best ways to get off on the right foot at a sportsbook. This BetMGM Sportsbook offer is giving football fans the chance to go all-in on their first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will be covered in free bets. For instance, someone who takes full advantage of this offer will place a $1,000 bet on any NFL game. If that bet wins, the player will win straight cash. However, if he loses, he will receive $1,000 back in free bets.

BetMGM Sportsbook